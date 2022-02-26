PA DUI Mom Endangered Child In Crash Police Say

A central Pennsylvania mom— who is the sole caretaker of a young child— caused a crash while driving under the influence while a child was in her vehicle, police allege.

Lyndsay A. Gall, 40, of Lititz, "performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests" following the crash in the 1100 Block Manheim Pike around 9:18 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, Manheim Township police say.

Gall has been charged with child endangerment and a DUI, according to the police release and court documents.

She was held in the Lancaster County Prison on $5,000 in bail and will have a formal arraignment at 9 a.m. Mar. 25, court records show.

