Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

PA DUI Mom Endangered Child In Crash Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Lyndsay Gall
Lyndsay Gall Photo Credit: Manheim Township police

A central Pennsylvania mom— who is the sole caretaker of a young child— caused a crash while driving under the influence while a child was in her vehicle, police allege.

Lyndsay A. Gall, 40, of Lititz, "performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests" following the crash in the 1100 Block Manheim Pike around 9:18 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, Manheim Township police say.

Gall has been charged with child endangerment and a DUI, according to the police release and court documents.

She was held in the Lancaster County Prison on $5,000 in bail and will have a formal arraignment at 9 a.m. Mar. 25, court records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.