Lancaster Daily Voice
Lancaster Daily Voice

Breaking News: Woman, 25, Killed In Central PA Crash ID'd By Coroner
Police & Fire

One Person Killed, Another Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Central PA: State Police

Jillian Pikora
The intersection of Street and Noble roads.
The intersection of Street and Noble roads. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One person died at the scene of a crash and another was taken to a hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Apr. 28, according to a release by state police.

The crash happened at Street and Noble roads, Colerain Township around 3:55 p.m. as Lancaster County Radio reported to the Pennsylvania state police.

Two vehicles were involved in this crash. The identity of the person who died at the scene has not been released, State Trooper Kevin Kochka told Daily Voice Friday around 4 p.m.

The status of the other injured person is unknown.

The roadway was closed as emergency crews worked and the investigation into the cause of this crash began.

The crash remains under investigation.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.