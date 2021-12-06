One Killed In Multi-vehicle Crash On Route 30: Authorities

One person is dead after a multiple vehicle crash along Route 30 in eastern Lancaster County on Monday morning, authorities say.

All lanes of Route 30 were closed between Ronks and Leacock roads in East Lampeter Township starting at 8 a.m. shortly after the crash occurred at 7:40 a.m. and remained closed over three hours later, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The fatal crash involved a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle, dispatchers say.

Authorities confirmed one person was killed in the crash, as first reported by WGAL news 8.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

There is no word on any additional persons injuried as of Monday morning.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.