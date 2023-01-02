Officials ID Girl, 13, Killed In Lancaster House Fire

A 13-year-old girl died following a Lancaster house fire, officials announced.

The blaze broke out in a three-story duplex on the 400 block of West Lemon Street around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

On Monday, Jan. 2, at 12:21 a.m., Ariana Leavitt was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital — Cedar Crest, the Lehigh Valley Coroner's Office said.

The cause of death was Inhalation of Products of Combustion due to House Fire. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

The Lancaster City Fire Department, Lancaster City Fire Marshal, Lancaster City Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are investigating.

