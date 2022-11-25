NY Man Stole $138.6K Of Gas From Lancaster County Gas Station: Police

A 28-year-old New York man was released on $25,000 unsecured bail after funneling more than $138,600 of diesel fuel from a Lancaster County gas station into his truck over the course of several months, authorities said.

Rafael Payamps-Valerio, of Corona, NY, stole thousands of gallons of the fuel from pumps at Redner's Market on North Reading Road between July and September 2022, East Cocalico Township police said.

The pumped the gas into a large storage container in the back of his van, police said. Three arrest warrants were obtained during an investigation, and Payamps-Valerio ultimately surrendered to District Court.

He was charged with theft by unlawful taking.

