New Holland PD: DUI Driver Blows Through Stop Sign

A man from Lancaster County with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit--and drug paraphernalia-- was charged after driving through a stop sign and then being stopped by police.
Justin Edwards, 44 of Downingtown was stopped by New Holland Police shortly after 9 p.m. in the 400 block of East Jackson Street after officers observed him failing to stop for a stop sign, on April 7.
“Edwards showed multiple signs of intoxication,” said police.
He failed multiple field sobriety tests, and officers spotted drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to a released statement.
A chemical test later showed that Edwards had a BAC of .105%.
He was charged with the following:
- (2) Counts of DUI (M)
- (1) count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)
- (2) Summary Traffic Offenses Source
