Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

New Holland PD: DUI Driver Blows Through Stop Sign

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Justin Edwards.
Justin Edwards. Photo Credit: New Holland PD

A man from Lancaster County with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit--and drug paraphernalia-- was charged after driving through a stop sign and then being stopped by police.

Justin Edwards, 44 of Downingtown was stopped by New Holland Police shortly after 9 p.m. in the 400 block of East Jackson Street after officers observed him failing to stop for a stop sign, on April 7.

“Edwards showed multiple signs of intoxication,” said police.

He failed multiple field sobriety tests, and officers spotted drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to a released statement.

A chemical test later showed that Edwards had a BAC of .105%.

He was charged with the following:

  • (2) Counts of DUI (M)
  • (1) count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)
  • (2) Summary Traffic Offenses Source

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.