New Holland PD: DUI Driver Blows Through Stop Sign

A man from Lancaster County with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit--and drug paraphernalia-- was charged after driving through a stop sign and then being stopped by police.

Justin Edwards, 44 of Downingtown was stopped by New Holland Police shortly after 9 p.m. in the 400 block of East Jackson Street after officers observed him failing to stop for a stop sign, on April 7.

“Edwards showed multiple signs of intoxication,” said police.

He failed multiple field sobriety tests, and officers spotted drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to a released statement.

A chemical test later showed that Edwards had a BAC of .105%.

He was charged with the following:

(2) Counts of DUI (M)

(1) count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)

(2) Summary Traffic Offenses Source

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.