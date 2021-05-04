Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

New Holland PD: Driver Nearly 2X Legal BAC Level Blows Through Stop Sign

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Justine Olweiler.
Justine Olweiler. Photo Credit: New Holland PD

A driver with a blood alcohol level almost twice the legal limit blew through stop signs and swerves in road way, says New Holland police.

Justine Nicole Olweiler, 28, has plead guilty to two other traffic violations, including texting while driving, court documents show.

Olweiler drove right through a stop sign at 2:48 a.m. on Sunday, and then continued driving erratically, police said.

She swerved in the area of East Conestoga Street and Mentzer Avenue, where police were on patrol, they said.

The officers stopped Olweiler and gave her a field sobriety tests--which she failed, authorities said.

A chemical analysis showed her Blood Alcohol Level was .135 according to authorities -- the legal limit is .08 percent.

She has been charged with:

  • (2) counts of DUI (M)
  • (1) Summary Traffic Offense

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.