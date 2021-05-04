New Holland PD: Driver Nearly 2X Legal BAC Level Blows Through Stop Sign

A driver with a blood alcohol level almost twice the legal limit blew through stop signs and swerves in road way, says New Holland police.

Justine Nicole Olweiler, 28, has plead guilty to two other traffic violations, including texting while driving, court documents show.

Olweiler drove right through a stop sign at 2:48 a.m. on Sunday, and then continued driving erratically, police said.

She swerved in the area of East Conestoga Street and Mentzer Avenue, where police were on patrol, they said.

The officers stopped Olweiler and gave her a field sobriety tests--which she failed, authorities said.

A chemical analysis showed her Blood Alcohol Level was .135 according to authorities -- the legal limit is .08 percent.

She has been charged with:

(2) counts of DUI (M)

(1) Summary Traffic Offense

