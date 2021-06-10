Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Police & Fire

Mushroom Cloud Rose From Massive Barn Fire in Lancaster County [Photos]

Jillian Pikora
Drain oil explosion forming a mushroom cloud in Lancaster County. Photo Credit: Maytown-East Donegal Township FD John Fazekas and Tim Coover
The mushroom cloud was visible for mile into the early morning on Thursday. Photo Credit: Maytown-East Donegal Township FD John Fazekas and Tim Coover
An explosion over a barn in East Donegal Township. Photo Credit: Maytown-East Donegal Township FD John Fazekas and Tim Coover
The smoldering rubble of the barn fire in East Donegal Township. Photo Credit: Maytown-East Donegal Township FD John Fazekas and Tim Coover

A barn fire formed a mushroom cloud in Lancaster County Wednesday night.

Fire crews in East Donegal Township were called to a barn fire along Donegal Creek Road in East Donegal Township around 11 p.m. 

The barn on fire was located at series of structures including a milking barn, straw and hay storage and a workshop, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

The exact cause of the mushroom cloud is unknown. A variety of theories are been made including fuel tanks or a gas line, according to dispatch; one commenter on social media said it was a 55 gallon container of drain oil.

The fire marshal has not released an official statement on this fire.

Crews left the scene at 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the fire department.

