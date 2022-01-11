Multiple York County Burglaries Could Be Connected, Police Say

Several York County burglaries might be connected, authorities say.

The West Manheim Township police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Motorsportsk Cycle Shop, located on Baltimore Pike in Hanover on Oct. 14 between 3:22 and 3:55 a.m., the department detailed in a release on Nov. 1.

The three men pictured arrived in a dark gray SUV, "possibly a Hyundai Palisade," and broke into multiple buildings on the property using crow bars, according to the police release.

"One suspect dropped a Glock pistol magazine containing ten hollow point bullets," the police say.

The police believe the suspects may be involved in several thefts at construction sites throughout Hanover.

A reward might be available through the Pennsylvania Crimestoppers for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Officer Swartz at (717) 632-7059 extension 106 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

