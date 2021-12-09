Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Multiple Victims Including Children Airlifted In Veterans Memorial Bridge Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Veterans Memorial Bridge
Veterans Memorial Bridge Photo Credit: Joseph E. B. Elliot (National Register of Historic Places)

Eight people including children were injured Sunday in a crash on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Lancaster County, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on the Route 462 bridge over the Susquehanna River, Lancaster Online reports.

 Six children and one infant were apparently among those injured, the outlet says citing a dispatch report.

The bridge, also known as the Wrightsville-Columbia Bridge, had reopened as of 8 p.m.

