Multiple Victims Including Children Airlifted In Veterans Memorial Bridge Crash

Eight people including children were injured Sunday in a crash on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Lancaster County, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on the Route 462 bridge over the Susquehanna River, Lancaster Online reports.

Six children and one infant were apparently among those injured, the outlet says citing a dispatch report.

The bridge, also known as the Wrightsville-Columbia Bridge, had reopened as of 8 p.m.

