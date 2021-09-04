Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In East Hempfield Crash

A motorcyclist was left with serious injuries after a crash in East Hempfield Friday, authorities said.

Albert Cheeks, 47, of Randallstown, Maryland was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Route 30 near the Marietta Avenue overpass around 1 p.m. when he rear-ended an 80-year-old Lancaster woman's car, according to East Hempfield police.

The impact left Cheeks with serious injuries, police said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An ensuing investigation revealed Cheeks was involved in a minor crash on Route 20 eastbound near Running Pump Road prior to the aforementioned crash, authorities said.

His motorcycle sideswiped another vehicle and continued eastbound.

Witnesses reported the motorcycle "operating in an aggressive manner" prior to the crashes, police said.

Route 30 eastbound was closed until 4:30 p.m. as members of the Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team investigated the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the crashes, which are still under investigation, or the motorcycle's operation should contact Sgt. A.J. Lombardo of the East Hempfield Township Police Department at 717-898-3103.

