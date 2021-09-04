Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: COVID: More Than 100 People Quarantining Shuts Central PA School District
Police & Fire

Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In East Hempfield Crash

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Motorcycle
Motorcycle Photo Credit: Pixabay

A motorcyclist was left with serious injuries after a crash in East Hempfield Friday, authorities said.

Albert Cheeks, 47, of Randallstown, Maryland was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Route 30 near the Marietta Avenue overpass around 1 p.m. when he rear-ended an 80-year-old Lancaster woman's car, according to East Hempfield police.

The impact left Cheeks with serious injuries, police said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An ensuing investigation revealed Cheeks was involved in a minor crash on Route 20 eastbound near Running Pump Road prior to the aforementioned crash, authorities said.

His motorcycle sideswiped another vehicle and continued eastbound.

Witnesses reported the motorcycle "operating in an aggressive manner" prior to the crashes, police said.

Route 30 eastbound was closed until 4:30 p.m. as members of the Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team investigated the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the crashes, which are still under investigation, or the motorcycle's operation should contact Sgt. A.J. Lombardo of the East Hempfield Township Police Department at 717-898-3103.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.