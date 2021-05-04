Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Motorcyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Sending Police On Chase In Lancaster

Jillian Pikora
Dart Container Corporation in Lancaster, Pa.
Dart Container Corporation in Lancaster, Pa. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital following a police chase in Lancaster County on Friday, say Pennsylvania State Police.

Ryan Alexander Stephanic, 27 of Lancaster, sent police on an approximately six mile long chase from Route 30 and along New Holland Pike while traveling 75 mph in a 40 zone around 2:55 a.m., say state police.

The pursuit ended when he turned into the Dart Container Corporation parking lot, where he crashed his motorcycle.

PSP officers on the scene provided treatment until he was airlifted to Lancaster General Hospital.

An investigation is ongoing, says PSP.

