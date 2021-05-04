Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Missing Man, 84, Found Dead In Lancaster Pond

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Body of water off Lancaster Pike
Body of water off Lancaster Pike Photo Credit: Google Maps

The body of an 84-year-old man reported missing over the weekend was found in a pond in Lancaster, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The unidentified man was reported missing Saturday around 5 p.m. on a property on Pennsy Road in Martic Township.

Rescue crews could not find the man after a thorough search, however, a team of divers were called to the scene when an unoccupied boat was found on the property, police said.

The man's body was found in the pond later that evening.

An autopsy is scheduled, but the death has been ruled accidental by the county's coroner.

