Manheim PD: Vet Worker Caught Stealing Pet Opioids From Job

An employee of Neffsville Veterinary Clinic has been charged for stealing narcotics from the office, authorities said.

An investigation was launched after management of the Lititz Pike clinic filed a complaint to authorities, Manheim police said.

Erin Fox Bressler, 40 of Lititz, was subsequently arrested and admitted to taking 62 pills -- 50 mg each -- of Tramodol Hydrochloride, say police.

Tramodol Hydrochloride is a pain reliever that works similarly to opioids and is often found in heroin and cocaine.

Bressler was charged with one count of theft.

