Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Manheim PD: Vet Worker Caught Stealing Pet Opioids From Job

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Erin Fox Bressler.
Erin Fox Bressler. Photo Credit: Manheim Township PD

An employee of Neffsville Veterinary Clinic has been charged for stealing narcotics from the office, authorities said.

An investigation was launched after management of the Lititz Pike clinic filed a complaint to authorities, Manheim police said.

Erin Fox Bressler, 40 of Lititz, was subsequently arrested and admitted to taking 62 pills -- 50 mg each -- of Tramodol Hydrochloride, say police.

Tramodol Hydrochloride is a pain reliever that works similarly to opioids and is often found in heroin and cocaine.

Bressler was charged with one count of theft.

