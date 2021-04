Citizens Bank has a stalker, according to Manheim Township Police.

Jeffrey S. Kochel, 55, of Lancaster -- who was previously served a notice against trespassing -- returned to the bank on Lititz Pike at 11:36 a.m. on Wednesday.

Kochel repeatedly showed up to this bank despite requests to for this trespassing to stop, according to police.

Kochel was arrested on March 31 and charged with stalking and criminal trespass.

