Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Man Test Driving Car Returns To Dealership Completely Naked: Police

Cecilia Levine
Horace L. Samuels
Horace L. Samuels Photo Credit: Manheim PD/Google Maps

A Pennsylvania man who took a vehicle out for a test drive returned to the dealership completely naked, said police who arrested him.

Horace L. Samuels, 42, of Lebanon, was getting his vehicle appraised and test-driving a new one on Dec. 30 at a dealership on Manheim Pike around 12:30 p.m., local police said.

"During the interaction, he went to his vehicle and came back inside the business completely nude," police said. 

There were approximately 30 people in the business at the time. Samuels was charged with indecent exposure.

