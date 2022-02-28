Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Stabbed In Calf Found In Yard Of Central PA Home: Police

Jillian Pikora
The yard were the man was found near the intersection of Miller Road and Main Street in Akron.
The yard were the man was found near the intersection of Miller Road and Main Street in Akron.

A man was stabbed in the calf during a fight at a central Pennsylvania home on Saturday, according to a release by the police.

The West Earl Township police were called to a report of suspicious vehicles in the area of Main Street and Miller Road in Akron on Feb. 26 around 2 a.m., police say.

Upon arrival police found two unoccupied vehicles but heard "a commotion at a (home) in the area," WEPD write in the release.

Police soon found a man in his 20s laying in the yard of a home on Main Street, they say.

Officer applied a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding until EMS came and took him to Lancaster General Hospital, according to the release.

The man was in stable condition before he went to the hospital, the police say.

WEPD is asking anyone who was at the residence, who may have left or know who the suspect is to contact Detective Byrnes at 717-859-1411 or by email: jbyrnes@westearlpd.org.

