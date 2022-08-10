Man Killed By Rt. 30 Car After Kidnapping Incident That Caused Massive Search: Police

A wanted Lancaster County man who led police on a massive search after kidnapping his child died after running into traffic on Rt. 30 and being hit by a car, authorities said.

Police were called Friday, Oct. 7 around 11:20 a.m for a verbal domestic incident between a man and woman at a business on the 300 block of East Main Street in Mountville, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The unnamed man had arrest warrants and an active Protection From Abuse Order (PFA) against him, authorities said.

The caller apparently told police that after an argument, the man left the woman's vehicle with their two-year-old child. However, the PFA states that the woman was to have custody of the child.

After learning that the man was possibly unstable, police launched a massive search for the man and the vehicle, they said. State and local agencies helped, and the unoccupied vehicle was found in a nearby jurisdiction around 2:05 p.m.

At about 3:40 p.m., the child was somehow brought back to his mom, authorities said. Police said only that the child was safe.

Officers then got a tip about 20 minutes later regarding the man's location. He was running along business buildings in the area of Rt. 462 and Hempland Road, police said.

When cops spotted the man, they followed him behind a building and into a parking lot, where the man jumped over the guide rail and ran into traffic, they said.

He was struck and killed by a car traveling eastbound, authorities said.

"The reason the man was running in this area after returning the child is unclear, the DA's office said. "He was reported to be running on a business property prior to police seeing or approaching him.

Police closed Rt. 30 eastbound near 3700 Hempland Road for approximately three hours.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is assisting West Hempfield Township police.

