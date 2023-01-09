Contact Us
Man Dead Found Under 'Sucipious' Circumstances Near Lancaster County Apartment Complex: Police
Man Dead Found Under 'Sucipious' Circumstances Near Lancaster County Apartment Complex: Police

Jillian Pikora
Lincoln West Apartments.
Lincoln West Apartments. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite; Street View)

A man was found shot to death under what police call "suspicious" circumstances on Sunday, Jan. 8. 

The unidentified man was found dead in the area of Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville around 4 a.m., according to West Hempfield Township police

This is considered an isolated incident, with no threat to the community, the police chief Lisa Layden told Fox 43.

Although the victim was not identified neighbors told WGAL he was a father with young children. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to contact the police at 717-285-5191, or the District Attorney's Office Detective Bureau, which can be reached through Lancaster County-Wide Communications at 911.

