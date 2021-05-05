Man Arrested With Drug Stash While Fleeing On Foot From Police in Lancaster After Vehicle Chase

A man with an active warrant was arrested with a variety of drugs while fleeing on foot from a vehicle chase in Lancaster County early Wednesday morning, say police.

Larry Lee Adams, 40 of Oxford, led police on a chase after a patrolman spotted him sitting in a park SUV along Route 372 around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Adams had an active warrant for his arrest so the patrolman approached the vehicle and asked him to get out, police said, but he drove away--nearly hitting the officer.

After several miles, Adams' vehicle broke down, so he got and fled on foot.

The foot chase was brief, as police quickly apprehended him.

While searching his SUV, police found baggies of suspected methamphetamine, several glass smoking pipes and a baggie with suspected marijuana. The vehicle also had a suspended registration for insurance cancellation, police said.

Adams was charged with the following:

F3 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer

M Intent/ Possession of Control Substance By Person Not Regulated

M Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use

M Use/Possess Of Drug Paraphernalia (three counts)

Summary charge for Vehicle with Registration Suspended

In lieu of $7,500 bail he is residing at Lancaster County Prison.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12 at 9 a.m.

