Lancaster Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Lost Minnesota Teen Found With BAC Over Legal Limit While Trespassing In Central PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
Northern Lancaster County Regional police department vehicle
Northern Lancaster County Regional police department vehicle Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional police department

A 17-year-old from Minnesota has been hospitalized after they were found drunk in an unlocked car in central Pennsylvania, police say.

The teen was spotted by Northern Lancaster County Regional police while they were investigating trespassing in progress.

The young man was found asleep in the back seat of the unlocked car, according to the release.

“It was determined the child had a BAC of .111 percent and was lost since he was visiting a relative in the area and became disoriented due to his intoxicated state,” police say. “The child was transported by EMS to a local hospital for evaluation and care.”

It is unknown if the teen’s relative was located.

