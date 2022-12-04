Lititz Woman Got Through Locked Door To Strangle Victim Again, Police Say

A 36-year-old Lancaster County woman is charged with multiple offenses after authorities said she strangled a victim multiple times last month.

Courtney C. Sizemore-Morris apparently grabbed the victim but their neck before the victim locked themselves in a bedroom of a home on the 600 Block of Kissel Hill Road around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Lititz police said.

Sizemore-Morris somehow broke through a locked bedroom door and again confronted the victim, applying pressure to their neck and throat then threatening to kill them, police said.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Sizemore-Morris was taken to Lancaster County Central Booking, and afforded immediate preliminary arraignment.

She was charged with Strangulation, Terroristic Threats, Recklessly Endangering another Person, Simple Assault, and Harassment.

