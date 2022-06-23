Lititz Bicyclist Struck By Intoxicated Driver Hospitalized: Police

A woman has been hospitalized after Nicholas Piper, used a pipe— among other things— before he got behind the wheel, according to a release by the police.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police were called to a report of a bicyclist struck on Doe Run Road near Indian Village Road at 7:49 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival, police found that Nicholas Scott Piper, 25, of Denver had driven his Nissan sedan westbound when he attempted to pass another vehicle on the right, while they were turning left onto Indian Village Road, according to police and court records.

As he passed the turning vehicle, "Piper failed to see a bicyclist," police say.

Lori Lee, of Lititz, had been traveling along the north side of the highway when she was hit.

Lee was injured and taken to an area hospital, police say.

Based on witness statements, police believed Piper was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the accident— which a blood test soon confirmed.

Piper was also found with marijuana and was subsequently arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, police say.

His preliminary hearing is pending.

Lee's current medical status is unknown.

