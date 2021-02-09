Lancaster PD: Gunman Who Killed 23-Year-Old Man In Custody

A teenager who police say fatally shot a 23-year-old man in Lancaster last month was apprehended Thursday.

Thanks to video footage and eyewitness statements, investigators were able to identify 14-year-old Elijahuwon A. Brown as the person responsible for shooting Rolando Rivera to death in the 500 block of Third Street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Brown is seen on video surveillance in the area of Manor Street -- where Rivera is also walking -- just before the shooting. Brown then walks west following Rivera, but on the opposite side of the street, police said.

Rivera then walks onto Third Street, but with Brown now running towards him, and approaching him from behind. Brown raises a gun and begins firing multiple rounds at Rivera, and continues firing as Rivera falls, police said.

Brown then flees the scene on foot.

Arriving officers found Rivera lying on the ground and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy performed on Aug. 30 determined Rivera's cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso, police said.

Brown was charged with one count of criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor, and persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Witkonis and was subsequently committed to Lancaster County Prison with no bail.

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to call Detective Adam Flurry with the Lancaster City police at (717) 735-3444 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

You can also click the Submit a Tip button on the department's website, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

