Lancaster Man Stabbed Blood-Covered Victim With Adjustable Wrench, Police Say

A 43-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a victim with an adjustable wrench last month in Lancaster County, authorities said.

A blood-covered man told arriving Manor Township officers that Justin Warner raised a knife and threatened to kill him on the 2900 block of Charlestown Road, on Sept. 18, local police said.

Warner then fled the scene in a GMC Safari, authorities said.

He was located by police later that day, waived his rights and was interviewed, police said. During the interview, he admitted to striking the victim but did so with an adjustable wrench.

Officers obtained consent to search the vehicle that Warner was driving and they found a 10-inch adjustable wrench.

When Warner was shown the tool he said it's what he used to hit the male over the head, police said.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital for a concussion and laceration to the head.

Warner was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats. He was taken to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.

His bail was set at $250,000. He was unable to post bail and was committed to Lancaster County Prison.

