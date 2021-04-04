Lancaster Driver Leads Police Officers From 3 Agencies On 90 MPH Pursuit, Authorities Say

A Lancaster City driver was arrested weeks after leading police from several agencies on a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour earlier this month, authorities said.

West Earl officers were notified of a car traveling at a high rate of speed into Akron Borough, which Ephrata police were trying to stop around 12:20 p.m. March 3, WEPD said.

WEPD Officer Cruce was near Oregon Pike and N. Church Street when the call came in, and he saw the vehicle traveling southbound on Oregon Pike, towards him at a high rate of speed, police said.

Cruce activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to pull the vehicle over to conduct a traffic stop, and was able to get a visual look at the driver as vehicle past him, authorities said.

The driver failed to pull over and proceeded to run a steady red signal at the intersection of Oregon Pike and Newport Road, police said.

Cruce continued to follow the vehicle, reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour before terminating his emergency lights and siren when the vehicle entered into Warwick Township, WEPD said.

The driver was identified on March 21 as Jose Colon-Espada, 31, of Lancaster City.

He had been involved in the same type of incident with Ephrata PD and East Hempfield PD on the same night, authorities said.

According to local police, Colon-Espada has been charged with:

1 count of Fleeing and Attempting to Elude Police (M2)

1 count of Driving While Suspended (S), (1) count of Traffic-Control Signals (S)

1 count of Periods for Requiring Lighted Lamps (S).

