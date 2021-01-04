Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lancaster Daily Voice
Breaking News: Streamed Rape Of PA Boy, 6, Sends Ex-Exec At Pace University To Fed Pen For 35 Years
Lancaster County Man Faces More Than Dozen Charges For Sex Assault Of Child Under 13

Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories
Jacob P. Newnam.
Jacob P. Newnam. Photo Credit: East Earl Township Police Department CrimeWatch

East Earl Township police arrested a Lancaster County man on more than a dozen charges relating to the sex assault of an alleged victim under the age of 13.

Jacob P. Newnam, 24, of Ephrata was arrested on Tuesday.

Newnam is charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child (3 counts), Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse (5 counts), Indecent Assault (3 counts), Sexual Assault (2 counts).

The assaults allegedly occurred from August 2012 and January 2014,.

Supposedly, Newnam forced his victim to commit various sex acts.

Newnam bail was sent at $250,000. Newnam did not post bail and is currently at the Lancaster County Prison.

