Police & Fire

Lancaster County Courthouse Evacuated Due To 'Suspicion Package'

Jillian Pikora
Lancaster County Courthouse.
Lancaster County Courthouse. Photo Credit: Smallbones Wikipedia

The Lancaster County Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after authorities found a suspicions package in the building.

Fire crews were dispatched to the courthouse located in the 50 block of North Duke Street, to assist police at 10:29 a.m.

The courthouse was evacuated around 11 a.m.on Tuesday.

North Duke Street between Chestnut and King streets closed brief while crews investigated.

Police are still on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Although officials at the courthouse originally said it would remain closed for the rest of the day, Commissioner John Parsons' says evacuees were given the all clear to return.

Commissioner Josh Parsons gives the all clear

Twitter photo

