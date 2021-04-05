Kayaker Finds Body In River, Say Police In Lancaster

A body was found along a river in Lancaster on Tuesday, say Southern Regional police.

The body was found by a kayaker along the shoreline near the Riverfront Park Northwest river trail around12:22 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

The police and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.

The coroner's office took custody of the body to conduct an autopsy, determine cause of death and identity of the body.

Anyone with information in regards to a missing person that may be related to this area, please contact SRPD at 717-426-1164.

