Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: PA Lifting COVID Orders Memorial Day Weekend, Masks Required Until 70% Of State Is Vaccinated
Police & Fire

Kayaker Finds Body In River, Say Police In Lancaster

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Riverfront Park in Lancaster, Pa.
Riverfront Park in Lancaster, Pa. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A body was found along a river in Lancaster on Tuesday, say Southern Regional police.

The body was found by a kayaker along the shoreline near the Riverfront Park Northwest river trail around12:22 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

The police and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.

The coroner's office took custody of the body to conduct an autopsy, determine cause of death and identity of the body.

Anyone with information in regards to a missing person that may be related to this area, please contact SRPD at 717-426-1164.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.