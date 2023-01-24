Illegal Arms Dealer Wanted In Lancaster County, Police Say

A 28-year-old Lancaster County man is wanted for multiple firearms violations— including illegal arms deals, authorities say.

Isiah Robert Taloan of the first block of Brandon Court, conducted several firearms deals in the area, according to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers.

He is wanted for 10 felonies related to illegal sales or transfers of firearms, two felonies for conspiracy, one felony for a person not to possess a firearm, and eight misdemeanors for unsworn falsifications, the crime stoppers release details.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for details that led to his arrest.

He is described as Black, 5 feet and 11 inches tall, and weighing approximately 195 pounds, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the district attorney's office at 717-295-2058 or crime stoppers at 800-322-1913.

