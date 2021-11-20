Contact Us
Police & Fire

Helicopter Crashes At Lancaster Airport

Cecilia Levine
Lancaster Airport (stock photo)
Lancaster Airport (stock photo) Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person was injured in a helicopter crash at Lancaster Airport Saturday morning, county dispatch told local news outlets.

The aircraft went down in a field near the 200 block of East Millport Road near the air traffic control tower at 11:25 a.m., a dispatch supervisor told Lancaster Online.

One person was able to escape while another was injured, and transported to a local hospital, abc27 says. The nature of the injuries were not clear.

Manheim police reported to the scene, which had been cleared as of 1:30 p.m.

