Helicopter Crashes At Lancaster Airport

One person was injured in a helicopter crash at Lancaster Airport Saturday morning, county dispatch told local news outlets.

The aircraft went down in a field near the 200 block of East Millport Road near the air traffic control tower at 11:25 a.m., a dispatch supervisor told Lancaster Online.

One person was able to escape while another was injured, and transported to a local hospital, abc27 says. The nature of the injuries were not clear.

Manheim police reported to the scene, which had been cleared as of 1:30 p.m.

