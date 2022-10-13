Hazmat Crew Called To Fire At Multi-Vehicle Crash Along US 30 In Central PA (DEVELOPING)

A hazmat team has been called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania involving a commercial truck, authorities say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lampeter Road and Lincoln Highway East (Bridgeport) around 2 p.m., according to area police and PennDOT.

The commercial truck caught fire in the crash, so the "Lancaster County Haz-Mat is responding to assess the situation for possible leakage," the East Lampeter Township police department detailed in the release.

Lampeter has been closed to traffic, and motorists are asked to avoid the area "and expect long waiting and detours," police say.

There is no immediate threat to surrounding businesses and residents at this time, according to the police.

Although this crash happened in West Lampeter Township, East Lampeter Township police are on the scene assisting as the roadway is expected to be closed into rush hour.

