Group Assaulted, Stabbed Person At Popular Swimming Hole PA State Police Say

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of four people who assaulted and stabbed a person at a popular central Pennsylvania swimming hole, police say.

Two victims were approached by a group of four, two White women and two Black men, while returning to their vehicles after swimming in the swimming hole that leads to an area where you can jump from cliffs into the Susquehanna River at Benton Hollow Road, Drumore Township, Lancaster County on May 3, according to the release by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers citing PSP Troop J.

As the victims approached a small footbridge, approximately 500' from their vehicle, the group forcibly tried to remove one of the victims' back-pack from his person, police say.

That's when the victim tried to fight back, but one of the two Black men stabbed him in the shoulder two times with a knife— causing serious injury, according to the release.

Then another suspect hit the other victim in the head with a large rock, the release details.

The group fled the scene in a 2013-2015 white Honda Pilot possibly with a Maryland registration, as the victims explained to the police.

The victims described the suspects as the following:

Suspect 1 – Very short, dark skin, 5′ 10″, 130lbs, dark black hair, short skinny dread inch and half long. wearing all black with pink crocs.

Suspect 2 – Taller black male 6′ that’s complexion looked Hispanic, with shiny skin, black wavy hair combed over, wearing all black with Jordan something red on his shirt.

Suspect 3 – White female, black hair, 5’03” skinny, with tattoos wearing jeans and a black hoodie described as EMO.

Suspect 4 – White female, blonde hair, 5’02”, thick build, wearing yoga pants & white shirt, “heavy dark make-up…possibly spray tan."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the PSP Lancaster Station at 717-299-7650 or submit a tip to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online here.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.