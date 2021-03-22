GOTCHA! Christmas Day Shooter Found Hiding In Lancaster Home

An 18-year-old man wanted in connection with a Christmas Day shooting was found hiding in a Lancaster home, authorities said.

Police were called to the the 1st block of New Dorwart Street at 10:49 p.m. last Friday on the suspicion of a break-in, Lancaster police said.

While standing at the front door, they witnessed Shane McCracken Jr. crawling out a third floor window into an open window of a vacant adjoining home, as the building was evacuated, authorities said.

Officers entered the second home and found McCracken Jr. hiding in a closet.

Class one felony for receiving stolen property.

Class two felony for criminal trespassing or breaking into a structure.

Two misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance.

For this incident McCracken Jr. has been charged with:

McCracken Jr. was wanted for shooting a 17-year-old on Christmas Day in 2020, when he himself was also 17.

The Christmas Day shooting happened around 2:48 p.m. at the intersection of Conestoga and South Water streets in Lancaster. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, the victim was transported to a local hospital.

McCracken was the determined to be the shooter following an investigation. At the time, the Lancaster District Attorney agreed to charged him as an adult.

Police previously said the two teens had been in an argument prior to the shooting.

For the Christmas Day shooting McCracken Jr. has been charged three felonies including:

Class one aggravated assault with attempts to cause serious bodily harm with extreme indifference.

Class three for firearm carried without a license.

Class one for attempted criminal homicide.

He is also facing two misdemeanors for this incident: possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.

McCracken Jr. is being held in Lancaster County Prison without bailout.

