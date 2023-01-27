Four Hospitalized Following Shooting At Lancaster Co. McDonald's

Four people were hospitalized and no one has been arrested following a shooting at a McDonald's near a Lancaster County high school, authorities say.

The shooting happened after a fight at the Lancaster McDonald's at 525 North Franklin Street near McCaskey High School on Thursday, January, 26 around 9:20 p.m., Lancaster Bureau of police say.

"Four shooting victims arrived at a local hospital via private means," the police stated in an updated release the following morning. "All four had suffered non-life-threatening injuries."

This was not "a random act" and the police do "not believe the public is in danger," even though no arrests have been made.

The investigation "is active and ongoing," city police say.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.

