Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Breaking News: Fugitive Admits Swiping 94,000 Credit Card Numbers At Michaels Stores In 19 States
Police & Fire

Felony Charges Filed For Man Who Failed To Comply With Megan's Law

Jillian Pikora
Timothy Hauck.
Timothy Hauck. Photo Credit: East Cocalico PD

 A Lancaster County man has been charged with a felony for failing to comply with Megan's Law requirements, according to East Cocalico Township Police Department.

Timothy D Hauck, 56, of Stevens, PA was arrested and charged on Wednesday after he failed to register with Pennsylvania State Police.

Megan's Law Pennsylvania requires sexual offenders and Sexually Violent Predators to register and makes their information available to the public through the internet.

Hauck is a Megan's Law Offender who is required to appear quarterly to verify his information with the PSP. He failed to appear in February.

On two separate occasions, East Cocalico Township Police Officers went to Hauck's residence and reminded him to contact PSP.

On April 6, the East Cocalico Township Police Department received information that Hauck had still not registered with the PSP.

After felony charges for failure to comply with registration requirements were approved by the Lancaster District Attorney's office, he was picked up at his residence located in the 100 block of East Church Street.

Hauck failed to post $10,000 and was remanded to Lancaster County Prison.

