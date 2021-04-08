Felony Charges Filed For Man Who Failed To Comply With Megan's Law

A Lancaster County man has been charged with a felony for failing to comply with Megan's Law requirements, according to East Cocalico Township Police Department.

Timothy D Hauck, 56, of Stevens, PA was arrested and charged on Wednesday after he failed to register with Pennsylvania State Police.

Megan's Law Pennsylvania requires sexual offenders and Sexually Violent Predators to register and makes their information available to the public through the internet.

Hauck is a Megan's Law Offender who is required to appear quarterly to verify his information with the PSP. He failed to appear in February.

On two separate occasions, East Cocalico Township Police Officers went to Hauck's residence and reminded him to contact PSP.

On April 6, the East Cocalico Township Police Department received information that Hauck had still not registered with the PSP.

After felony charges for failure to comply with registration requirements were approved by the Lancaster District Attorney's office, he was picked up at his residence located in the 100 block of East Church Street.

Hauck failed to post $10,000 and was remanded to Lancaster County Prison.

