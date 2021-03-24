Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lancaster Daily Voice
East Cocalico PD: 86-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed By Tractor-Trailer

Jillian Pikora
East Cocalico Township Police car.
East Cocalico Township Police car. Photo Credit: East Cocalico Township Police Department Facebook

An 86-year-old woman was killed in an East Cocalico crash on Tuesday.

Audrey Lewandowski, of Adamstown was pulling out of Stony Run Road when her SUV was struck by the tractor-trailer at the intersection of North Reading Road and Stony Run Road around 1:15 p.m., local police said.

Lewandoski was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lancaster County Deputy Coroner.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Police continue to investigate this crash, they request anyone with information about the crash contacts Sgt. Steven Savage at 717-336-1725, ext. 234.

