East Cocalico PD: 86-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed By Tractor-Trailer

An 86-year-old woman was killed in an East Cocalico crash on Tuesday.

Audrey Lewandowski, of Adamstown was pulling out of Stony Run Road when her SUV was struck by the tractor-trailer at the intersection of North Reading Road and Stony Run Road around 1:15 p.m., local police said.

Lewandoski was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lancaster County Deputy Coroner.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Police continue to investigate this crash, they request anyone with information about the crash contacts Sgt. Steven Savage at 717-336-1725, ext. 234.

