Police & Fire

DUI Lancaster Driver Punches Officer During Arrest, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Francisco Sanchez
Francisco Sanchez Photo Credit: Manor Township police

A 22-year-old DUI driver punched a police officer attempting to arrest him Saturday in Lancaster County, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a disabled vehicle on the 1500 block of Columbia Avenue around 1:20 p.m. found Francisco Sanchez, of Lancaster, showing signs of drug-related impairment, Manor police said.

When officers attempted to arrest Sanchez for DUI, he began to actively resist arrest and was able to break free, police said. 

That's when Sanchez punched an officer in the head, authorities said.

Officers from surrounding agencies responded to assist taking Sanchez into custody as he continued to physically resist arrest, Manor police said.

 Once Sanchez was in custody, a bag of suspected marijuana was found in his pants pocket, police said. 

The Manor Township officer who Sanchez  had punched was treated by EMS for minor injuries, authorities said.

Sanchez was taken to Lancaster County Prison and arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, DUI, and possession of marijuana. He was unable to post bail and committed to Lancaster County Prison.

