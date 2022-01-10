Contact Us
Drunken Man Assaults Officer At Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital: Police

Cecilia Levine
Eric Oberly.
Eric Oberly. Photo Credit: Ephrata Police

A drunken man was arrested for assaulting a police officer while checking into Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, authorities said.

Eric Oberly, 40, of Ephrata, was trying to get through the hospital's check-in process when he "squared off against an Ephrata police officer" on Friday, Sept. 20, local police said.

Oberly pushed past the officer, and performed a "palm strike," hitting the officer in the eye, authorities said. 

Oberly was transported to the Lancaster County Prison for arraignment. He was charged with public drunkenness and aggravated assault.

