Drunken Man Assaults Officer At Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital: Police

A drunken man was arrested for assaulting a police officer while checking into Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, authorities said.

Eric Oberly, 40, of Ephrata, was trying to get through the hospital's check-in process when he "squared off against an Ephrata police officer" on Friday, Sept. 20, local police said.

Oberly pushed past the officer, and performed a "palm strike," hitting the officer in the eye, authorities said.

Oberly was transported to the Lancaster County Prison for arraignment. He was charged with public drunkenness and aggravated assault.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.