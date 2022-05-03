Drunk Man With 'Fearless' Tattoo Spits On PA Officer Giving Him Ride Home: Police

A drunk man getting a ride home by police officers thanked them by spitting on them, according to authorities who arrested him in Central Pennsylvania.

Manheim officers were initially called to the 200 block Waterford Ct., for reports of a disturbance when they found Joshua T. Stewart, 28, of Lancaster, around 3:50 a.m., police said.

Stewart — who has a tattoo of the word "fearless" on his neck — was initially charged with public drunkenness, but after attempts to take him into custody, Stewart repeatedly pushed back on the officers and attempted to free himself, Manheim police said.

He refused to be put into a police car and spit saliva onto a uniformed police officer, police said. A Criminal Complaint was completed and Stewart was taken to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.

