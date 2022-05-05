Drug Dealer Told PA Victim She Had 'Real D Not Fetty' Before She OD'd In Hotel And Died: DA

A drug dealer who will spend at least four years in state prison told her Pennsylvania customer that she was selling “real d not fetty” hours before the victim overdosed in a hotel room bathroom, authorities said.

Tasha L. Vargas, 35 of Lancaster, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death following the fatal January 2021 overdose of a 30-year-old woman at Budget Host Inn in East Lampeter Township, according to a Thursday release from the District Attorney’s Office.

Vargas was seen on surveillance footage meeting up with the victim at the hotel for a drug transaction in a room that was registered with her driver’s license, authorities said.

The victim was found unresponsive in the bathroom of the hotel room hours later.

An investigation into a Facebook messenger thread found on a laptop confiscated from the scene showed that Vargas told the victim during the negotiation that she was selling “real d not fetty” — in other words, heroin and not fentanyl, authorities said.

The victim’s cause of death was found to be acute fentanyl and heroin toxicity, the county coroner’s office said.

Vargas was sentenced to between four and nine years in state prison.

Those struggling with substance use disorder are urged to visit the Lancaster County Drug and Alcohol Commission’s online brochure.

Source: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office/CrimeWatchPA

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.