Lancaster Daily Voice
Driver With Last Name 'Sheets' Passed Out In 'Sheetz' Lot Had Fentanyl: Manheim Police

Jillian Pikora
Rebecca Sheets
Rebecca Sheets Photo Credit: Manheim PD

A woman found passed out car in a Sheetz parking lot with fentanyl, according to Manheim police.

Rebecca Faye Sheets, 40, of Ephrata, was reported by a citizen as passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot located at 1699 Oregon Pike, according to a police release.

Upon arrival police found Sheets with a hypodermic needle, according to the release states.

Sheets admitted to police that the needle contained Fentanyl, according to the release.

A criminal complaint was filed for the offenses and Sheets was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Her preliminary hearing has not been scheduled as of publication.

