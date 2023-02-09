Dog Dead, Another Wound In Lancaster County Shooting

One dog is dead and another was hurt in a shooting in Lancaster County, authorities announced in a release on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Officers were called to a report of gun shots outside a home in the first block of Pinnacle Road West, Martic Township, on Feb. 1 around 7:18 p.m. Trooper James Grothey explains in the release.

The homeowner told the responding troopers she had heard "multiple gun shots" in her yard. Thetrooper declared one dog deceased at the scene ean the other "was transported to the Pet Emergency Treatment and Specialties facility in Lancaster City and survived after receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds," Grothey.

Investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident continues. Anyone with information please contact PSP Lancaster Criminal Investigation Unit at 717-299-7650.

