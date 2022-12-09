Contact Us
Deadly Crash In Manheim, Rapho Township (DEVELOPING)

Jillian Pikora
A map showing the intersection where the crash happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)

Four hours later, police remain on the scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. 

At least one person dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash that happened at Cider Press and Lebanon roads/Route 72 in Rapho Township at 3:44 p.m., according to Lancaster County Wide Communications. 

A coroner was called to the scene, emergency dispatchers say. 

Cider Press Road and Lebanon Road are currently closed while police investigate the crash. 

