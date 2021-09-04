Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

Coroner IDs Man, 61, Found Unconscious, Death Declared Homicide

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Dorwat Street, Lancaster, Pa.
Dorwat Street, Lancaster, Pa. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Lancaster County Coroner has identified a man who was found unconscious in Lancaster and ruled his death a homicide, according to LNP.

Hipolito Gonzalez, 61, of Dorwart Street, has been identified as the man found unconscious by his neighbor on the evening March 18.

Gonzalez died from a traumatic brain injury at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital several days later, according to the coroner.

The coroner ruled his death a homicide.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead Gonzalez to left unconscious.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.