Coroner IDs Man, 61, Found Unconscious, Death Declared Homicide

The Lancaster County Coroner has identified a man who was found unconscious in Lancaster and ruled his death a homicide, according to LNP.

Hipolito Gonzalez, 61, of Dorwart Street, has been identified as the man found unconscious by his neighbor on the evening March 18.

Gonzalez died from a traumatic brain injury at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital several days later, according to the coroner.

The coroner ruled his death a homicide.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead Gonzalez to left unconscious.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.

