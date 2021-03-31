Coroner IDs Body Found In Conestoga River In Lancaster

The Lancaster County Coroner has identified a man whose body was found floating along the banks of the Conestoga River in Lancaster on Monday.

Albert Lopez Jr., 34, of Lancaster Township, was reported missing from his Cottage Avenue home on Feb. 8, according to Manheim Township Police.

He had been placed on a missing endangered person due to a medical condition, police say.

The cause of death is still pending the results of an autopsy, but it has been ruled accidental.

Thewhen it was discovered in the river near South Duke Street on Monday, say police.

The autopsy was scheduled for today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300.

