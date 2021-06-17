Church Pastor Sent Nude Photos To Undercover Police In Lancaster

A pastor in Mount Joy was arrested Tuesday after he sent nude images of himself to an undercover police officer, whom he thought was an underage girl, according to Lancaster city police.

Anthony R. Morales, 33, of Warwick Township-- who is listed as the lead pastor at Miracle Center Fellowship Church in Mount Joy-- exchanged nude photographs with a 17-year-old girl via social media for two weeks in May, according to court documents.

In addition to trading photos, he messaged the girl requesting to have sex.

That's when the girl approached police about what happened going on.

An undercover officer took the girl’s phone and continued messaging Morales as the girl staring on June 14, say police.

Morales continued to sending nude photos and requested to meet.

A meeting was setup at an East Hempfield Township drugstore.

Morales arrived at the drugstore in the 600 block of Centerville Road shortly before 4 p.m. where he was arrested.

He is charged with the following:

F3 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Obscene and Other Sexual Materials and Performances

F3 Contact/Communication With Minor-Sexual Abuse

F3 Child Pornography

F3 Disseminating Explicit Sex Material Minor (2 Counts)

M1 Corruption of Minors

F3 Criminal Use Of Communication Facility

Morales is currently residing in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22 at 1:30 p.m.

