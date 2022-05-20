Child Hospitalized After Central PA Hit-Run: Police

A 14-year-old has been hospitalized after they were hit by an SUV that fled the scene of the crash, police say.

The Lititz Borough police were called of a child hit while crossing a marked crosswalk at North Broad Street, near the Lititz Springs Park, around 7:15 a.m. on Friday, May, 20, according to a release by the department.

The child's injuries were "non-life-threatening," police say.

The woman driving a light tan SUV fleed the scene heading northbound, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the driver's whereabouts or this incident is asked to the LBPD at 717-626-6393 or email Tips@LititzPD.org.

