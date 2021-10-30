Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice


Central PA Officers Fired For Submitting Bogus COVID Vaccine Cards, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
Heather Schaeffer and Benjamin Lapp
Heather Schaeffer and Benjamin Lapp Photo Credit: Lancaster Bureau of Police Facebook photo

Two police officers from Central PA were fired for submitting bogus COVID-19 vaccine cards, Lancaster Online reports.

Heather Schaeffer obtained a blank vaccine card from a relative in the military, made a copy and sold it to Benjamin Lapp for $20, the outlet said citing documents obtained through a Right to Know request.

The officers had apparently been speaking openly about having bogus vaccination cards, Capt. Richard Mendez apparently learned in September, Lancaster Online said.

The DA's office was apparently investigating, the outlet said.

The police department on Friday announced that Schaeffer and Lapp were terminated on Oct. 21 "for violating required standards of conduct, for conduct unbecoming an officer and for conduct suggesting they are unfit for service as police officers."

Click here for more from Lancaster Online.

