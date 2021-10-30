Central PA Officers Fired For Submitting Bogus COVID Vaccine Cards, Report Says

Two police officers from Central PA were fired for submitting bogus COVID-19 vaccine cards, Lancaster Online reports.

Heather Schaeffer obtained a blank vaccine card from a relative in the military, made a copy and sold it to Benjamin Lapp for $20, the outlet said citing documents obtained through a Right to Know request.

The officers had apparently been speaking openly about having bogus vaccination cards, Capt. Richard Mendez apparently learned in September, Lancaster Online said.

The DA's office was apparently investigating, the outlet said.

The police department on Friday announced that Schaeffer and Lapp were terminated on Oct. 21 "for violating required standards of conduct, for conduct unbecoming an officer and for conduct suggesting they are unfit for service as police officers."

