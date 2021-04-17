Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

Authorities ID Driver, 21, Killed In Warwick Township Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Warwick Community Ambulance
Warwick Community Ambulance Photo Credit: Warwick Community Ambulance Facebook

One person died and another was hospitalized in an overnight crash in Warwick Township, authorities said Saturday.

Renny Joel Kline, 21, was behind the wheel of a vehicle heading north on Highlands Drive when he crashed near the Breezy Knoll apartment complex around 1 a.m. April 17, police said.

Kline, of Lititz, was pronounced dead while his friend -- identified only as a young man who was friends with Kline -- was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Both speed and consumption of alcohol were believed to have been factors in the crash, which did not involve any other vehicles, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said.

A full investigation to confirm the cause of the crash is underway and outcomes are pending. 

Anyone with further information concerning this crash investigation is requested to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965, or via NLCRPD police dispatch at 717-664-1180.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.