Authorities ID Driver, 21, Killed In Warwick Township Crash

One person died and another was hospitalized in an overnight crash in Warwick Township, authorities said Saturday.

Renny Joel Kline, 21, was behind the wheel of a vehicle heading north on Highlands Drive when he crashed near the Breezy Knoll apartment complex around 1 a.m. April 17, police said.

Kline, of Lititz, was pronounced dead while his friend -- identified only as a young man who was friends with Kline -- was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Both speed and consumption of alcohol were believed to have been factors in the crash, which did not involve any other vehicles, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said.

A full investigation to confirm the cause of the crash is underway and outcomes are pending.

Anyone with further information concerning this crash investigation is requested to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965, or via NLCRPD police dispatch at 717-664-1180.

